Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Trading Down 1.4 %

PME stock opened at $0.69 on Friday. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $1.12. The stock has a market cap of $59.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.24 and a beta of -0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 299.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 31,375 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 96,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 15,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 222.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 84,121 shares during the period. 0.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as red fish, ribbon fish, sea catfish, seabream, shrimp, silver pomfret and seaperch, slender shad, sole fish, Spanish mackerel, and threadfin. As of December 31, 2021, it owned 51 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, four longline fishing vessels, and 3 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

