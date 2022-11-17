Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Sandbox Financial Partners LLC

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $32,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 339.3% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 309.3% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 486,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,627,286. The company has a market cap of $271.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

