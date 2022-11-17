PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF) Shares Up 44.6%

Shares of PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad (OTCMKTS:PECGF – Get Rating) traded up 44.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.40. 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.66.
PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.67.
About PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad
PETRONAS Chemicals Group Berhad, an investment holding company, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of petrochemical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Olefins and Derivatives, and Fertilisers and Methanol. It offers polymers comprising HDPE blown films, blow moulding, and pipes; linear low density polyethylene; and homopolymer, copolymer, and terpolymer polypropylene.
