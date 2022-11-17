PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Major Shareholder Sells $29,920.00 in Stock

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) major shareholder Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $29,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,639,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,182,016.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Boaz Energy Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,800 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.41, for a total value of $28,158.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,600 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $27,036.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total value of $22,260.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $45,420.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total value of $22,710.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 3,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $22,350.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 6,700 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.53, for a total value of $50,451.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 4,300 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $32,594.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 5,200 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $39,780.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Boaz Energy Ii, Llc sold 7,000 shares of PermRock Royalty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total value of $51,660.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRT traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.42. 38,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,706. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.36.

PermRock Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 86.79%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.0934 dividend. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas.

