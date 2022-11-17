Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Announces $0.05 — Dividend

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th.

Permian Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

Permian Resources stock opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.79. Permian Resources has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 4.63.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

Several research firms have issued reports on PR. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

In related news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,107,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,194,301.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Permian Resources news, COO Matthew R. Garrison sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,107,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,194,301.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brent P. Jensen sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 947,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,005,838.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 240,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,327,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter worth $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth $669,000.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

Read More

