PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) PT Lowered to $160.00 at Credit Suisse Group

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet lowered PerkinElmer from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com downgraded PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.60.

Shares of PerkinElmer stock opened at $139.14 on Monday. PerkinElmer has a 12-month low of $113.46 and a 12-month high of $203.16. The stock has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.65 and its 200-day moving average is $139.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 5.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKI. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 417.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 546.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PerkinElmer by 25.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

