Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

NASDAQ PEBK opened at $28.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.46.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $88,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,199,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

