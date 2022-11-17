Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Shares Sold by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Penns Woods Bancorp worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PWOD. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 26,012 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 83,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

PWOD stock opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.23. Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.60 and a 12-month high of $25.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $179.18 million, a PE ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.43.

Penns Woods Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

