Pax Dollar (USDP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $941.79 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $941.79 million and $4.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006032 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001309 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002286 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00014305 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000157 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
