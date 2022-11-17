Pax Dollar Reaches Market Cap of $941.48 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $941.48 million and approximately $4.10 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005966 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001311 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000641 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002262 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000014 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00014177 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000017 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000157 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
