Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 209,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CASH has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Pathward Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pathward Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 26,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 19.1% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,507 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CASH traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.91. 2,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,793. Pathward Financial has a 12 month low of $31.16 and a 12 month high of $65.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.82%.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.