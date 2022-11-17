Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Cowen

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen to $51.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Parsons from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Parsons from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Parsons from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Parsons to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of PSN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.02. The company had a trading volume of 548 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.21. Parsons has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.15.

Parsons ( NYSE:PSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Equities analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Parsons in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Parsons in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Parsons by 64.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Parsons by 93.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. 99.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

