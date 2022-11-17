Parsley Box Group (LON:MEAL) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Parsley Box Group plc (LON:MEAL – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.40 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.55 ($0.02). 318,788 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 346,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

Parsley Box Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 12.54.

Parsley Box Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsley Box Group plc delivers direct to consumer ready meals with focus on the Baby Boomer+ demographic. Its product range comprises single portion sized meals across products from various cuisines, sides, soups, puddings, and drinks. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Box Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Box Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.