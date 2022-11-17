Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler to $32.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FNA. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paragon 28 has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Paragon 28 alerts:

Paragon 28 Stock Performance

Shares of FNA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.90. 36 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71. Paragon 28 has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

In other news, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $331,421.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069,516 shares in the company, valued at $260,848,826.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Albert Dacosta sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $540,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 202,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,048.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 17,876 shares of Paragon 28 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $331,421.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,069,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,848,826.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 347,175 shares of company stock worth $6,569,030 in the last three months. 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 73.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Paragon 28 by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 70,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Paragon 28 by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.22% of the company’s stock.

About Paragon 28

(Get Rating)

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paragon 28 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon 28 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.