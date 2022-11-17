Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on Palatin Technologies to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Palatin Technologies to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PTN traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.14. 68,552 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,332. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. Palatin Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies ( NYSE:PTN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.37). Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,464.26% and a negative return on equity of 118.18%. The company had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palatin Technologies will post -4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.