Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Shares Down 3.3%

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $49.30 and last traded at $49.32. Approximately 10,769 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 395,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Down 4.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pacira BioSciences ( NASDAQ:PCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $167.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Max Reinhardt sold 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,924. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pacira BioSciences

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 11.4% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 195,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 27.4% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,868,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,953,000 after purchasing an additional 55,188 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 393,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,908,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

