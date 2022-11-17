Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PACB. Cowen cut their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.40.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $10.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 11.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. Pacific Biosciences of California has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00.

In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 163,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Susan G. Kim sold 12,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $72,750.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 91,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total value of $527,754.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 688,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,979,824.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

