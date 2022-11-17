Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $6.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.77.
Several research firms have issued reports on OUTKY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.15) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance
OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.
About Outokumpu Oyj
Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.
