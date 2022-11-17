Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Receives $6.77 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.77.

Several research firms have issued reports on OUTKY. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Outokumpu Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €5.00 ($5.15) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Outokumpu Oyj Stock Performance

OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.42. Outokumpu Oyj has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $3.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

About Outokumpu Oyj

Outokumpu Oyj ( OTCMKTS:OUTKY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Outokumpu Oyj had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Outokumpu Oyj will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; precision strips; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precise components, including welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, press plates, roll shells, and blancs and disks; semi-finished stainless steel long products comprising billets and blooms, forged and rolled billets, cast slabs, ingots, and rebar; and stainless steel wire rods, wires, and bars.

