Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Receives $77.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.00.

OTIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Otis Worldwide

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $202,187,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,048.8% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,786,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,929 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 203.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,161,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 44.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,150,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,275 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.4 %

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $78.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $62.49 and a twelve month high of $88.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.92 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.