OSB Group (LON:OSB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $493.92

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 493.92 ($5.80) and traded as low as GBX 461 ($5.42). OSB Group shares last traded at GBX 469.80 ($5.52), with a volume of 666,695 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on OSB. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 815 ($9.58) to GBX 790 ($9.28) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($8.81) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, OSB Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 745 ($8.75).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Stock Up 0.5 %

The stock has a market cap of £1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 540.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 449.42 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 493.66.

OSB Group Company Profile

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.