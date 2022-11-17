O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,853 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $17,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5,878.9% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 545,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,579,000 after purchasing an additional 536,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 491.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 508,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $348,144,000 after purchasing an additional 422,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after purchasing an additional 386,822 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $194,291,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after purchasing an additional 254,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total value of $1,221,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.02, for a total value of $145,004.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 66,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,961,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $755.00, for a total transaction of $1,221,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at $3,550,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock worth $14,122,890. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $935.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $813.67.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $833.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $752.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $691.97. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $562.90 and a one year high of $848.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

