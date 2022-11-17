Orbler Trading 9.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 33.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Orbler token can now be bought for $9.88 or 0.00059190 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and approximately $5.40 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orbler has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000273 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000339 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.59 or 0.00565868 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,927.08 or 0.29475140 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler launched on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbler using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

