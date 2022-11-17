Orbler Price Tops $7.48 (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 16th. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $7.48 or 0.00045201 BTC on exchanges. Orbler has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and $2.19 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Orbler has traded down 4.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00571714 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,966.70 or 0.29779658 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000082 BTC.

About Orbler

Orbler’s launch date was October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

