Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners set a $2.00 price objective on Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Orbital Infrastructure Group to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

OIG opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 803,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 48,839 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 612,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 31,208 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 547,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 106,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

