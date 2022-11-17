Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG) Given a $2.00 Price Target at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners set a $2.00 price objective on Orbital Infrastructure Group (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Orbital Infrastructure Group to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Orbital Infrastructure Group Stock Performance
OIG opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Orbital Infrastructure Group has a 12-month low of $0.23 and a 12-month high of $2.89.
Institutional Trading of Orbital Infrastructure Group
Orbital Infrastructure Group Company Profile
Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.
