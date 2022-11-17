Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) to Issue $0.24 Semi-Annual Dividend

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st.

Orange has a payout ratio of 54.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Orange to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.9%.

Shares of ORAN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.06. The stock had a trading volume of 700,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,724. Orange has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $12.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.58.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ORAN. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Orange by 162.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,720 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Orange by 65.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,724 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Orange in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in Orange by 18.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Orange from €10.00 ($10.31) to €10.50 ($10.82) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Orange from €11.50 ($11.86) to €10.00 ($10.31) in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Orange currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.17.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

