Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $20.33

Orange Belgium (OTCMKTS:MBSRF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.33 and traded as low as $20.33. Orange Belgium shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Orange Belgium Price Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.33.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orange Belgium (MBSRF)
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Orange Belgium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange Belgium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.