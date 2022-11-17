Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for 1.3% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Oracle by 102.4% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,012 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $14,980,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,046,598. The company has a market capitalization of $212.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.95. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

