Oppenheimer Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Akoustis Technologies in a report released on Monday, November 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.10). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akoustis Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Akoustis Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Akoustis Technologies (NASDAQ:AKTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). Akoustis Technologies had a negative return on equity of 51.16% and a negative net margin of 342.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 million.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Akoustis Technologies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

AKTS stock opened at $3.76 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. Akoustis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.92, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AKTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Akoustis Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 170.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Akoustis Technologies by 1,047.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akoustis Technologies news, Director Steven Denbaars sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.90, for a total transaction of $27,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,825.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,880 shares of company stock valued at $103,177. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Akoustis Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Akoustis, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radio frequency (RF) filter products for the mobile wireless device industry in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Foundry Fabrication Services and RF Filters.

