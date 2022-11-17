Ontology Price Tops $0.17 on Major Exchanges (ONT)

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $149.23 million and $6.47 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,209.59 or 0.07248027 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00078140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00059915 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000414 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022704 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ontology Coin Profile

Ontology (CRYPTO:ONT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2017. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. Ontology’s official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ontology is ont.io. The Reddit community for Ontology is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ontology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules.Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

