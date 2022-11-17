OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
ONEW has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.17.
OneWater Marine stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.51. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.
