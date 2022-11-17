OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

ONEW has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson started coverage on OneWater Marine in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneWater Marine has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.17.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $31.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.93 million, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.51. OneWater Marine has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $62.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in OneWater Marine by 12.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,657,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,113,000 after purchasing an additional 184,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,350,000 after buying an additional 12,994 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 9.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 546,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,084 shares in the last quarter. General Equity Holdings LP increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 4.8% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 449,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 394,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares during the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

