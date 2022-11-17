OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Trading Down 10.2% This Week

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 16th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $457,990.27 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OmniaVerse Profile

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

