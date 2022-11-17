Olin (OLN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Olin (NYSE: OLN):

11/1/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/1/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $55.00.

10/28/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/28/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/27/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Olin is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Olin is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $54.00.

10/10/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $48.00.

10/3/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $69.00 to $62.00.

OLN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.05. 60,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Olin by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,936 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 10,382 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Olin by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,858 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the second quarter worth approximately $3,306,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its stake in Olin by 547.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,200,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,265 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

