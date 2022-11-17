Olin (OLN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Olin (NYSE: OLN):
- 11/1/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 11/1/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $55.00.
- 10/28/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $56.00 to $58.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/28/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/27/2022 – Olin had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $45.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/13/2022 – Olin is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2022 – Olin is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 10/11/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $54.00.
- 10/10/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $56.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 10/4/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $57.00 to $48.00.
- 10/3/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $45.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $73.00 to $68.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/21/2022 – Olin had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $69.00 to $62.00.
Olin Price Performance
OLN stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.05. 60,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,970,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.36. Olin Co. has a 52-week low of $41.33 and a 52-week high of $67.25. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.42.
Olin Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.59%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin
Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Olin (OLN)
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
- NVIDIA’s Rally Picks Up Pace Into Year End
- Nothing Micro About Super Micro Computer’s Price & Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Olin Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.