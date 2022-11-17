OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.
Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
