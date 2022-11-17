OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

OFS Capital Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of OFS Capital stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $144.21 million, a P/E ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day moving average of $10.55. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.47.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 22nd. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 223.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

About OFS Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 57,596 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $257,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 22,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.