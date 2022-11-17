Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Lowered to $2.50 at Mizuho

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OTLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $3.43 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 8.93.

Get Oatly Group alerts:

Oatly Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTLY opened at 1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 1.86 and a 12-month high of 10.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is 3.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oatly Group

Oatly Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Oatly Group by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 273,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,780 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 257.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 1,929,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,678,000 after buying an additional 137,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3,034.7% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.