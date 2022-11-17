Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on OCSL. B. Riley raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,917. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 2,313.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,977,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $128,930,000 after buying an additional 18,190,979 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 94.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,695,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $24,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796,562 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 48.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,868,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,296 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the second quarter valued at about $4,567,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 847.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 691,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 618,670 shares during the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

