Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on OCSL. B. Riley raised their target price on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group cut their price objective on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance
Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,917. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.23. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.72.
Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.
