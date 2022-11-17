O Dell Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

O Dell Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.5% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen boosted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $512.00 to $531.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.74.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded down $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $350.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,799. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $317.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $306.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.51 and a 12-month high of $478.28.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total transaction of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

Further Reading

