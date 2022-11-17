O Dell Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total value of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $405.83. 23,283 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,576,465. The company has a fifty day moving average of $371.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.72. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The company has a market capitalization of $122.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $407.05.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.