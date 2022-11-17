O Dell Group LLC Has $99,000 Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 100.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,182 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 255.1% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 419.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twilio by 113.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 47.9% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TWLO shares. Cowen downgraded Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $100.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Twilio Price Performance

In other news, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares in the company, valued at $11,915,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total transaction of $124,990.32. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,041,602.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total transaction of $30,306.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 156,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,915,452.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,012 shares of company stock valued at $294,390. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWLO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.00. The company had a trading volume of 73,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,416,525. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.96 and its 200-day moving average is $82.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.47. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $313.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $983.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.17 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Company Profile



Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

