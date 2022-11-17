O Dell Group LLC Has $914,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,096 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 0.3% of O Dell Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,220,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,008,000 after buying an additional 5,086,483 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,038,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,940,291,000 after buying an additional 4,030,248 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,042,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,130,000 after buying an additional 3,884,494 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,544,000 after buying an additional 2,831,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofi Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $130,586,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.92. 394,392 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,319,129. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $52.41.

