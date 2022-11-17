O Dell Group LLC Has $210,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Dell Group LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 111.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VTI stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.75. 62,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,590,337. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.