O Dell Group LLC Decreases Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

O Dell Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,108 shares during the quarter. O Dell Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 179.5% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kroger by 42.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Kroger by 66.3% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Kroger during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

KR traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.10. 148,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,491. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.52. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $40.18 and a 1 year high of $62.78.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 1.70%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.61%.

Several research firms have commented on KR. Evercore ISI raised Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

