O Dell Group LLC Buys New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Albemarle by 88.3% in the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.0% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 5.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of Albemarle stock traded down $9.43 on Thursday, reaching $277.34. 43,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,476,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $169.93 and a 1-year high of $334.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $280.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.32.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $218.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. KeyCorp raised shares of Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,962 shares of company stock worth $4,911,107 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Stories

