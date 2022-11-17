NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 4,035 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 60,337 shares.The stock last traded at $144.86 and had previously closed at $147.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NV5 Global Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at NV5 Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NV5 Global

In related news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,016,720.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $2,866,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,852,340.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $1,400,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,674 shares in the company, valued at $11,016,720.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NV5 Global in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the third quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter worth $113,000. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global offers professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

