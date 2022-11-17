NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. Sells 191,223 Shares of Stock

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 191,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $2,227,747.95. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 248,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,897,844.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NuScale Power Stock Performance

Shares of SMR stock opened at $10.95 on Thursday. NuScale Power Co. has a 12 month low of $8.87 and a 12 month high of $15.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,708,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 730,147 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NuScale Power by 6.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,465,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,118,000 after acquiring an additional 85,076 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth $16,754,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NuScale Power in the second quarter worth about $10,090,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 130.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 355,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 201,490 shares during the period. 30.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NuScale Power Company Profile

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SMR. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on NuScale Power to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

