NULS (NULS) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.57 Million

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 17th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NULS has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. NULS has a market capitalization of $17.94 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NULS alerts:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS launched on September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

