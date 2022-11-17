NSUR COIN Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $98.60 Million (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 16th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded down 33.8% against the U.S. dollar. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $30,085.91 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN was first traded on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

