NSI Retail Advisors LLC Has $61.84 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

NSI Retail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 285.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,800 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 13.8% of NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. NSI Retail Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $4.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $392.41. The company had a trading volume of 74,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,456,688. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $380.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $393.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

