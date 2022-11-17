NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on NortonLifeLock to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NortonLifeLock from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.99. NortonLifeLock has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $30.92.

In other news, President Ondrej Vlcek acquired 456,475 shares of NortonLifeLock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.91 per share, with a total value of $10,001,367.25. Following the purchase, the president now owns 3,453,198 shares in the company, valued at $75,659,568.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLOK. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NortonLifeLock by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $31,279,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers Norton 360, an integrated platform provides extensive cyber safety coverage and a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and Norton and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

