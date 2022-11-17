Norris Perne & French LLP MI Raises Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,056 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.6% of Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $16,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $563,524,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $542,084,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,729,735 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,211,731,000 after buying an additional 1,361,660 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 25,355.1% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 695,942 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,325,000 after buying an additional 693,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,353,829,000 after buying an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $4.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $310.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,281,967. The business’s 50-day moving average is $285.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.36. The company has a market capitalization of $318.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HD. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Home Depot to $334.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

