Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $8.43 Million Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Norris Perne & French LLP MI raised its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in CDW were worth $8,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CDW traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $182.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,579. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. CDW Co. has a 12 month low of $147.91 and a 12 month high of $208.71. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

CDW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

